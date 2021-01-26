AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Trading Up 5.6%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s share price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 315,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 323,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.37.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. AeroCentury had a negative net margin of 199.66% and a negative return on equity of 256.67%.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

