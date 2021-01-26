Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Trading Up 5.4%

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 114,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 63,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DMS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.