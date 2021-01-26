Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Down 5.4%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $163.77 and last traded at $164.00. 889,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 656,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $112,661.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,641 shares of company stock worth $12,313,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

