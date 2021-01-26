Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.16. Approximately 527,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 525,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $938.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,025,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,935,000.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

