Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. 1,222,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,483,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The firm has a market cap of $23.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

