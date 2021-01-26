Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Down 5%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.89. 23,992,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 16,972,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUY. TD Securities increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,657,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after buying an additional 3,603,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 6,791,719 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 225,182 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

