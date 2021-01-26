BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Up 5%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.67. 2,362,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,375,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

