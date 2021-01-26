J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.70 and last traded at $164.91. Approximately 326,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 116,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.