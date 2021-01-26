alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (AOX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR: AOX) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2021 – alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) was given a new €16.10 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) was given a new €14.85 ($17.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) was given a new €16.80 ($19.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) was given a new €16.80 ($19.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €14.08 ($16.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT-AG has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.01.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

