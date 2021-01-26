Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading 5.2% Higher

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $43.87. 155,516 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 115,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $269.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $683.36 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.