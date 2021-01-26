Quiztok Market Capitalization Achieves $7.07 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $1.49 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008159 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,247,508 tokens. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

