Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $63.36 million and $5.27 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00416094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 605,102,910 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

