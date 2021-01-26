SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 4,121,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,572. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.