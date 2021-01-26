Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $247.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

