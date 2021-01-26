Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Reaches $1.11 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,886.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,364.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.16 or 0.01313671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.00537706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045426 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002386 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.