Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.79 million and $6,425.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00442579 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,480.76 or 0.97270040 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 87.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 708,585,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

