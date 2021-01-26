Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

CMO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $548.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter worth $28,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

