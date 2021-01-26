Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “
CMO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $548.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter worth $28,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capstead Mortgage Company Profile
Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.
