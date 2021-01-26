Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

COLL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. 302,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,928. The company has a market cap of $832.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

