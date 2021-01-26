The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Trading Up 5.4%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 132,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 135,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.50% of The Dixie Group worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.