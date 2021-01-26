RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Trading 5.7% Higher

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.36. 1,466,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 558,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $312.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.71.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. Analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 9,884.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 135,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 749.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 89,676 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

