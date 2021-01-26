Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 1,286,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,913,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

