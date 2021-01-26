Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading Up 6%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 2,495,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,826,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

