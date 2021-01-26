Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.22. 141,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,421. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.75.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

