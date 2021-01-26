Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Trading Up 6.4%

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 785,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 453,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The company has a market cap of $46.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monaker Group stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Monaker Group worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

