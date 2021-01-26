Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 305,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 311,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

BHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. Equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

