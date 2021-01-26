Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of DFN stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.31. 231,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,692. Dividend 15 Split Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.93. The firm has a market cap of C$391.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

