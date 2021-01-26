Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $63,925.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $33,763.02.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $140,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $241,697.43.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Zuora by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 159,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

