Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 11th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $63,925.50.
- On Monday, January 4th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $33,763.02.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $140,100.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $241,697.43.
Shares of ZUO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Zuora by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 159,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.
