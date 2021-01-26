NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) were up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 5,296,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 2,221,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get NewAge alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $330.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NewAge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.