Frisch Financial Group Inc. Invests $229,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.31. 162,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

