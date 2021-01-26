GenesisX (XGS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $10,791.01 and $18.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000988 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,134,922 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

