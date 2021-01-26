Banano (BAN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16,164.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $16,164.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00052211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00128534 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00845664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

