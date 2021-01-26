Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 126 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.7% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.55. 501,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The firm has a market cap of $281.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

