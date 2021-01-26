KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $17.73 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 4.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,649. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

