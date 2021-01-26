Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Trading 6.6% Higher

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.37. 1,210,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 533,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a positive return on equity of 73.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

