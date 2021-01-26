Adviser Investments LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded down $11.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

