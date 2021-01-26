SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Trading 6.9% Higher

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) shares traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.65 and last traded at $81.43. 9,637,330 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 4,032,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.