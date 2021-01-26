The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.07. Approximately 24,556,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,122,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock worth $1,284,623. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

