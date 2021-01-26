Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.25. 15,824,614 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 2,355,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $129,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

