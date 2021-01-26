Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading 8% Higher

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price traded up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.88 and last traded at $75.61. 1,660,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,343,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

