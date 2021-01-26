H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Trading 9.2% Higher

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.44. 5,900,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 2,861,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in H&R Block by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.