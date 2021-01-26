VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Trading 8.9% Higher

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) shares traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.09. 2,269,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,477,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Get VirnetX alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in VirnetX by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in VirnetX by 12.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in VirnetX by 5,668.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VirnetX by 19.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.