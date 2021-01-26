Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.12

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IDEA stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 282 ($3.68). 302,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90. Ideagen plc has a 52-week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a market cap of £710.98 million and a PE ratio of -2,830.00.

Get Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Ben Dorks sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £660,000 ($862,294.23).

IDEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Ideagen plc (IDEA.L)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.