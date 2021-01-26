Crypto Village Accelerator Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 29% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $16.70 million and $44,793.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00839729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.39 or 0.04505698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

