YIELD App Price Hits $0.22 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $1.26 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00839729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.39 or 0.04505698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017524 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

Buying and Selling YIELD App

YIELD App can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.