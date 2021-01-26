Ark Price Reaches $0.41 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $52.56 million and $2.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,943,690 coins and its circulating supply is 126,722,793 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

