Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Trading Up 21.1%

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) were up 21.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 6,234,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 1,545,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 4,398,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

