Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 236,452 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 185,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

ASPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $535.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

