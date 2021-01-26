Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 95,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 15.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

