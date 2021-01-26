electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) traded up 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.05. 6,317,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 3,095,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

A number of analysts have commented on ECOR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on electroCore in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 4.8% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

