ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Trading 12.1% Higher

Shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) traded up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $8.27. 6,559,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 6,727,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

The firm has a market cap of $227.93 million, a P/E ratio of 275.76 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

